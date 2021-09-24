Work at the School of Art





The School of Art is accepting applications for a full-time staff position as Senior Academic Advisor. This position manages all undergraduate majors and minors at the undergraduate level, and will also manage data related to enrollments; work with registrars, school officials and other agencies involved in a student's education; evaluate transcripts; and ensure students are enrolled according to Texas graduation requirements. Work closely with faculty and students to counsel and discuss admissions and enrollments. Also coordinate advising and registration, RRO, recruiting, document student and academic information, and process and maintain information related to course schedules. Please see the full position description for details. Apply directly at the Texas Tech University job application website, referencing requisition number 25558BR.





Texas Tech School of Art fosters an environment of success, both for our students and our employees. When you work here, you become part of our campus community that's dedicated to advancing each other personally and professionally.





In the School of Art, we stand committed to an ongoing engagement with diversity in ways that increase social and cultural awareness, challenge content knowledge, and circulate an empathetic understanding of one another, across all facets of our community. This is evidenced by opportunities for students, staff, and faculty that include start-up funding for new faculty; opportunities to advance equity and inclusivity through research, pedagogy, and reshaping the curriculum; participation in the TTU Institute for Inclusive Excellence; and highlighted issues in the Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker Series.





CONTACT: Tricia Earl, MFA, Senior Academic Advisor/Business Assistant, School of Art, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu, T (806) 742.3826