Each fall, spring, and summer, we select students to serve as interns in Washington, D.C. Interns may receive up to 9 political science credit hours through this program and may be eligible for a $4,500 scholarship.

These internships are an excellent opportunity to experience the legislative process firsthand, network, improve your resume, and enjoy the semester making memories with fellow Texas Tech interns. Additional information on the Government & Public Service Internship Program may be found at www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern