In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the TTU Information Technology Division welcomes Dell for their fall educational event and product roadmap, including a briefing on cybersecurity from a Dell perspective.
Topics will include:
- Dell Roadmap & Updates
- Product Highlights
- Overview of Threat Landscape from Dell’s Perspective
- Engage with Dell: Questions & Answers
Please join us as we learn about new products, features, strategies, plans, and IT security from a strategic partner and an industry expert.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, October 6
Time: 2 pm - 4 pm (CDT)
Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP to the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation.