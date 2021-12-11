The First-Gen Champions Institute seeks to bring together individuals that are committed to fostering a space for learning and understanding as it relates to college access, completion, and success for first-generation students. The Institute will allow First-Gen champions to share in a discussion on what it truly means to champion First-Gen success and how to put those ideas into practice. Sessions will include topics grounded in research and theory, story-telling and experiences, facilitated discussions, and moderated panels. The event is open to staff and faculty at Tech in addition to community partners.

We are looking for a variety of presentations that will allow our audience to explore the many facets of first-generation students. Please consider submitting a presentation based on research, a moderated panel with discussion, or a presentation based on storytelling and/or personal experiences. We are hoping for an exciting institute, and your submission will help make that happen.