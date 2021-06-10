Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oh6L5C60RwK2SgJMRLjcfw?_x_zm_rtaid=0Mcyx26ySEOievhudRSdiw.1631909284002.4039447ead34cb1d42c5c55717b40c60&_x_zm_rhtaid=471

Join the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement for a faculty and staff panel regarding Allyship in the academy! Please consider attending and bringing questions of your own as it relates to practicing 'Allyship" at Texas Tech and the Lubbock Community.

Webinar Panelists:

Webinar Panelists:

Dr. Alec Cattell (he/him) Associate Director, Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center Andrina Jackson (she/her) Manager, Social Justice & Civic Engagement, University Student Housing Dr. Aliza Wong (she/her) Interim Dean, Honors College Professor, Department of History. Posted:

10/4/2021



Originator:

Amy Brown



Email:

bro21498@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 10/6/2021



Location:

Virtual Only



