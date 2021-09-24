On Saturday 9/25/2021, starting at 6PM the ODS production environment will be unavailable until 9/26 at 8AM. During this time, the ODS production environment will be completely offline. If you have any questions or concerns, please email dba.tosm@ttu.edu. We will send a follow up note when service has been restored to the database.

Also, during this time, TOSM Staff will also be performing standard maintenance on the Cognos Production environment starting at 6:00PM on the 25th. Downtime for Cognos is not expected to exceed 2 hours and an update will be made to this announcement when complete. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this maintenance, please email enterprise.tosm@ttu.edu