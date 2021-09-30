The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for Texas Tech University is now available. This report is required by The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Clery Act. The reports contain policy statements, reporting options, emergency response information and crime and fire statistics for the university. In addition to main campus, reports are broken down by regional campus as well.





The Annual Security Report includes site specific policy statements that address the university's policies, procedures and programs concerning safety and security. The report also includes three years of statistics for Clery specific crimes that were reported to have occurred on campus, within off-campus buildings or property owned or controlled by Texas Tech University, and on public property within or immediately adjacent to campus. In addition, the Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Junction Campus report includes the Fire Safety Report which includes information about fire systems, fire safety, and three years of statistics regarding fires that occurred in on-campus student housing facilities.



