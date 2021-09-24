Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts is seeking a Program Manager- Development Operations. We provide a supportive visual and performing arts education to a community of arts-obsessed undergraduate and graduate students—including DMA and PhD candidates who go on to become opera singers, gallery owners, independent filmmakers, arts educators, Broadway performers, and world-renowned designers.

Position Description

Designs, implements, and manages an assigned program. Typical duties can include but are not limited to: Identify funding opportunities, conduct program assessments, prepare program reports, oversee and manage program marketing and communications, manage program databases, supervise program staff, plan research activities, coordinate program events, participate in strategic planning, manage program files, establish program standards and objectives, direct logistical activities to promote the success of programs, develop and implement project timelines and ensures deadlines are met, oversee program budget, ensure goals and objectives of grants are met, assists in proposal writing, comply and analyze program statistics.

Essential Job Functions

· Provide assistance to the Director of Development with prospect and donor relations, conducting donor research, preparing briefings and biographies, drafting reports, and coordinating special stewardship opportunities. Maintain monthly recognitions for donor birthdays.

· Assist with donor communications and outreach: phone and written correspondence.

· Serve as lead systems administrator for the Advance database: maintain records, pull lists and reports, assist with endowment account research, and liaise with Institutional Advancement on custom usages.

· Oversee gift transmittals. Process all donor gift documentation and manage monthly donor acknowledgement letter process. Pull reports on, and provide analysis of, gift contribution income.

· Serve as lead on logistics and planning for select Development-related special events, including: guest list development, invitation process, event staffing, and follow-up. Work with Development Director to leverage School events (performances, exhibitions) as donor engagement opportunities. Serve as lead or assist on other College events as may be assigned or appropriate.

· Manage the grant application and reporting process for the CH and Helen Jones Foundations across the Schools, in coordination with Institutional Advancement.

· Oversee scholarship letters process and distribution to endowment donors, working with Schools throughout the year to supervise letter collection progress. Serve as main liaison between Schools and Institutional Advancement on Development-related scholarship matters.

· Financial tracking: assist in Development budgeting, maintain list of Development-related expenses and receipts, update annual budget when necessary.

· Facilitate efforts related to annual giving-level (less than $25,000) donors and development efforts through ongoing collaboration with Institutional Advancement Annual Leadership Giving.

· Collaborate with Marketing Department to maintain inventory of items for College promotion including alumni gifts as well as development, marketing, and special recognition materials.

Required Skills

· Able to expresses ideas/information in a complete, clear, concise, organized, and timely manner.

· Experience with, and commitment to, working with a diverse group of employees and customers. Strong interpersonal skills.

· Effective and efficient utilization of time and resources. Anticipates and responds to the needs of the department. Good time and project management skills. Works well with deadlines. Able to work proactively with minimal supervision.

· Intermediate Microsoft Office skills.

Preferred Skills

· Advanced experience in Microsoft Office

· Previous experience in event planning/management

· Previous experience in development

· Previous experience working with databases

· Appreciation for the arts

Required Qualifications

Bachelor's degree and four years of experience developing or managing programs or projects. Additional job-related experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis.

Please apply through TTU Careers website.