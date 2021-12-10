RSVP to Event: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7173641





Queer Reels, Real Topics is a film series hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBTQIA community. Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives; making the invisible, visible; and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories.





Film screenings are FREE and open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation. Please direct any questions to Office Administrator Stephen Chao at stchao@ttu.edu





About the Film: The revolutionary Indianara fights with her gang for the survival of transgender people in Brazil, striving to put into practice her ideals. Nearing her fifties, facing the attacks of her political party and suffering the advance of totalitarianism, she joins forces for a last act of resistance.