RSVP to Event: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7173642





Queer Reels, Real Topics is a film series hosted by the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. Serving as an extension of the classroom, this film series merges education with entertainment about the LGBTQIA community. Films of all genres serve an important community function by affirming lives; making the invisible, visible; and educating audiences about other folks' stories and histories.





Film screenings are FREE and open to the Texas Tech and Lubbock community. Each film will be followed by a facilitated audience conversation. Please direct any questions to Office Administrator Stephen Chao at stchao@ttu.edu





About the Film: A 45 year old Latinx trans man returns to his birthplace - Albuquerque, New Mexico - in search for the origin of a secret lesbian code he learned when he identified as a teenage dyke in the 80s.