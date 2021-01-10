Café Con Leche Cultural Context: Join us for a Café con Leche panel discussion during Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month. Latinx/Hispanic faculty and students from TTU will discuss Latinx heritage and cultura (culture). It is customary in Latin American and Caribbean cultures to take time out of our day and enjoy a 'cafécito' --a cup of espresso freshly made stirred with sugar and steamed milk. Our cafécito's are a respite from the bustle of the day, to catch up with friends, colleagues, family, to reflect and unwind for a little bit. A meaningful ritual, we usually enjoy a snack with our café con leche (coffee with milk). We invite you to join us for our Feminist Friday noon-hour for a café con leche and platica (conversation). Feel free to make a cup of café con leche, have a treat and join us for conversation!

Recipe for Café con leche: ¼ cup fresh brewed espresso, ½ cup of steamed milk, 2-3 teaspoons of white sugar (to taste) and stir well until light brown color.

