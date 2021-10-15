Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience members can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and sexual identities in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.



The Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium highlights feminist research and debates challenging Western culture definition of gender as a binary concept, with two rigidly fixed options: male or female, both grounded in a person's physical anatomy. Through multiple presentations we intend to reach farther into the understanding of biology, gender expression, and gender identity as intersected in a multidimensional array of possibilities.

The Virtual Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium will be on Friday, October 15th at the end of Pride Week. Featuring Dr. Stevie Berberick, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts and Gender and Women's Studies, Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, PA. Dr. Berberick's first monograph, "Reframing Sex: Unlearning the Gender Binary with Trans Masculine YouTube Vloggers", was released in November of 2020. The book is an exploration of both mainstream and independent media. Grounded in qualitative methods, Reframing Sex explores three trans masculine run YouTube channels through virtual ethnography and places the content of these channels in conversation with corporate streaming productions: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Orange is the New Black, and Transparent.

This event is FREE and open to the public and will be held VIRTUAL via ZOOM.

REGISTER FOR ZOOM: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuf-iqrDooGdRxfxYhe9rULBDhiUp1q_bo

