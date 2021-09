Join RISE for our RAD women's self defense training! - Sign up using this link https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/RAD.php- We'll see you there!

Posted:

9/27/2021



Originator:

Esmeralda Aguilera



Email:

Esmeralda.Aguilera@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2021



Location:

Location will be provided after sign up



