*Please socially distance at the event, masks are encouraged*

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

9/29/2021



Originator:

Annie Braack



Email:

Annie.Braack@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2021



Location:

Goddard Picnic Tables (Outside)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization