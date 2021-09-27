Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours!





To learn more about us, check out our TechConnect page: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/wideninghorizons





To apply, please fill out this form:





