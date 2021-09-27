TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Passionate About STEM and Service?
Widening Horizons is currently looking for new members and team captains to work with kids in Lubbock ISD conducting and assisting in STEM experiments. This organization does not require a large time commitment and it is a fun way to get in those much-needed volunteer hours!

To learn more about us, check out our TechConnect page: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/wideninghorizons

To apply, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/vWLHHu6SCePw8oxa7
 
 

9/27/2021

Catherine Agarwal

catherine.agarwal@ttu.edu

N/A


