S.M.I.L.E or Student Made Initiatives in Leadership & Equality is a first-year organization at Texas Tech in which we seek to cultivate an environment of acceptance and understanding using community outreach, service, and leadership. We will ensure prosperity in the Lubbock community and tomorrow's leaders' future success through this vision.

What better way to support our fellow students here at Tech than making sure everyone has food to eat! Did you know that some of our fellow red raiders are struggling to find their next meal? Thankfully, Texas Tech is home to the Red Raider Food Pantry, located on the first floor of Doak Hall, Room 117. They provide students with short-term food resources, as well as guiding students to any other resources they may qualify for. This is why we will be hosting a food drive! All of our donations will be going to the Red Raider Food Pantry. Below is a link to everything you need to know about them!

Raider Red's Food Pantry | Dean of Students | TTU

Event: With the help of our staff and members, we will be collecting various foods from members, staff, and other Texas Tech students in the Free Speech Area outside the Student Union Building, from October 4th - October 6th, 10:30 am - 1:30 pm

Dates: Monday, October 4th, Tuesday, October 5th, and Wednesday, October 6th

Times: 10:30 am - 1:30pm: collecting food

Location: Free Speech Area in between the SUB and Library