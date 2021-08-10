Join your fellow Texas Tech students on Friday, October 8th to celebrate homecoming week and get rowdy for the football game versus TCU! The Friday events include:
- Rowdy Raider Rally at 12pm in Red Raider Plaza
- Homecoming Parade at 6pm along the Broadway Entrance
- Pep Rally and Bonfire at 8pm in Urbanovsky park
For additional information about the week, please visit sab.ttu.edu.
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab