Rowdy Raider Rally at 12pm in Red Raider Plaza

Homecoming Parade at 6pm along the Broadway Entrance

Pep Rally and Bonfire at 8pm in Urbanovsky park For additional information about the week, please visit sab.ttu.edu. This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Join your fellow Texas Tech students on Friday, October 8th to celebrate homecoming week and get rowdy for the football game versus TCU! The Friday events include: Posted:

9/28/2021



Originator:

Colin Owens



Email:

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/8/2021



Location:

Various



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

