Office of International Affairs Annual Open House

Office of International Affairs

OPEN HOUSE

Tuesday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409

 

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech Faculty & Staff.

 

We hope for all Texas Tech Faculty & Staff can join us for the Office of International Affairs Annual Open House! Enjoy international cuisine from local international restaurants, meet OIA Staff and enjoy being with colleagues.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php.


 
10/5/2021

Elizabeth Espino

elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2021

Location:
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.


