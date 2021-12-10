Office of International Affairs OPEN HOUSE Tuesday, October 12 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. International Cultural Center 601 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79409 This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech Faculty & Staff. We hope for all Texas Tech Faculty & Staff can join us for the Office of International Affairs Annual Open House! Enjoy international cuisine from local international restaurants, meet OIA Staff and enjoy being with colleagues. For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php.

10/5/2021



Elizabeth Espino



elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu



International Affairs



11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

10/12/2021



International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Ave.



