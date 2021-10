Join us at the SUB Red Raider Plaza for the 1st event of Homecoming Week! Bring your TTU Student ID for free food and a free homecoming t-shirt! The Texas Tech Spirit program and the Goin' Band from Raiderland will be performing along with special guest speakers!





We'll see you there from 12PM-1PM!





This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab