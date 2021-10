Must be a student or a student organization to reserve a RaiderGate spot! RaiderGate starts 4 hours before kick off. Reserve your spots now and enjoy this week's homecoming football game against TCU! Go to raidergate.ttu.edu to reserve today.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

10/4/2021



Originator:

Michelle Morris



Email:

michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





