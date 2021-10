Support your favorite organization as they showcase their hard work and skills. They will battle it out as they perform their singing and dancing routines! Students will need to bring TTU Student ID to gain entry.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab



10/4/2021



Michelle Morris



michelle.morris@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Time: 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 10/5/2021



United Supermarkets Arena



