Please join the Humanities Center at Texas Tech as we host an online roundtable, "TTU Faculty on Anti-Racism," on Thursday, September 30, at 5pm. As part of our year-long themed programming, this roundtable will feature members the programming team for our Anti-Racism theme in informal conversation. We'll hear how an anti-racist lens informs these faculty members' own scholarly work, what ideas and research they draw from in their approach, and what common misconceptions circulate about "anti-racism" as a social justice program and how they would speak to those distortions. We welcome all faculty, staff, and students to sit in on this important conversation. Zoom registration is here: F aculty Roundtable Posted:

9/30/2021



Originator:

Justin Hughes



Email:

justin.hughes@ttu.edu



Department:

Humanities Center



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2021



Location:

Zoom - Registration required



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

