Please join the Humanities Center at Texas Tech as we host an online roundtable, "TTU Faculty on Anti-Racism," on Thursday, September 30, at 5pm.
As part of our year-long themed programming, this roundtable will feature members the programming team for our Anti-Racism theme in informal conversation. We'll hear how an anti-racist lens informs these faculty members' own scholarly work, what ideas and research they draw from in their approach, and what common misconceptions circulate about "anti-racism" as a social justice program and how they would speak to those distortions.
We welcome all faculty, staff, and students to sit in on this important conversation. Zoom registration is here: Faculty Roundtable