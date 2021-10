If you’re interested in becoming a puppy raiser or puppy sitter for Yellow Caped Raiders, a club that raises service dog puppies, join us for our puppy workshop! You will learn the commands we use and the rules to follow so you can watch our dogs! If you are able to make it, please RSVP at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeCVG7gY5AtHZrFs0zPwhSXqOJhPwwtflFODm8DOOYufRaH8w/viewform





