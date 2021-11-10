United Supermarkets Pharmacy Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

October 7: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

October 13: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Memorial Circle in front of the math building

Cost: COVID-19 vaccines are free. Most insurance companies cover the cost of the flu vaccine with no copay



Appointments are encouraged but walkups welcome.



Please fill out the following paperwork prior to your appointment and bring with you: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/communications/emergency/coronavirus/docs/Informed-Consent-for-Immunization-with-Inactivated-Vaccine.pdf



*If you plan to receive the flu vaccine, please bring a photocopy of your insurance card that United can keep. They will not be able to photocopy your insurance card on-site.

**If you are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster, please ensure that you have your COVID-19 vaccine card for verification on-site.





Schedule your appointment(s) here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform