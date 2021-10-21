Kyle Miller, M.D., M.B.A., is a physician innovator at Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, CA), makers of the da Vinci surgical system, where he serves as the clinical lead for Future Forward. In this role, he helps direct a cross-functional team dedicated to the creation of new medical robotic platforms, technologies and platforms to enable transformational procedures through needs-based innovation. While at Intuitive, he has driven procedure exploration and development for the company’s emerging robotic platforms for use in new fields such as breast surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, vascular surgery, endoscopic surgery, pre-operative planning and intraoperative navigation. He previously held a commercial role in the organization establishing a global corporate clinical marketing function.

Dr. Miller obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and his Masters in Business Administration from Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business through a dual degree M.D./M.B.A. program. He trained in general surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in downtown Chicago and went on to complete a clinical fellowship at Northwestern University's Center for Device Development. It was there that he co-founded Bold Diagnostics, LLC, a medical device company developing a non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technology. Dr. Miller has helped develop a number of medical device technologies including hand-held radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and smart instrumentation for blood vessel detection. Following his biodesign fellowship at Northwestern, Dr. Miller joined Intuitive in 2016. In 2019, he was recognized by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS) for his contributions to robotic surgery as the Nezhat Distinguished Lecturer. He remains active as a medical illustrator and holds several patents from his medical inventions. He currently resides in San Jose, CA with his wife and two children.