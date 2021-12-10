TTU HomeTechAnnounce

October Staff Senate R.E.D. Talks - "Brown, Proud & Educated"

Please join us for our October Staff Senate - Diversity Committee, R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talk.

This month our focus is Hispanic/Latinx History Month - "Brown, Proud & Educated". 

Our panelists for this discussion will be:

  • Brandon Cruz, Director, Transition & Mentoring Programs, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  • Jarett Lujan, Graduate Vice President, Higher Education Ph.D. Candidate
  • Sarah Cuevas, Program Manager, Dean of Students
  • Jesse Mendez, J.D., Ph.D., Dean of College of Education

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12th from 1:00 - 2:00 via Zoom Webinar. 

R.E.D. Talks are open to the public. We welcome anyone from the TTU/TTUHSC campuses, Lubbock, surrounding communities (and beyond) to join! 

*Please note there is a time change due to LHFSA  hosting their meeting from 12pm-1pm on this day. 

Posted:
10/1/2021

Originator:
Lauren McDonald

Email:
lauren.mcdonald@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/12/2021

Location:
Zoom

