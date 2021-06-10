Northwest Texas Business Resource Center (NWTBRC) is hosting an Open House. Expected to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony from TTU include Pres. Lawrence Schovanec, Prov. Ron Hendrick & Dr. Joe Heppert, VP of Research & Innovation. *DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 6 *TIME: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. *LOCATION: 5001 W. Loop 289, Lubbock *OTHER: Heavy hors d'oeuvre Please joining us for the ribbon cutting, hors d’oeuvres and a tour of our new location. America’s SBDC 5001 W. Loop 289 Lubbock, TX 79414 October 6, 2001 – 3 to 5 PM PLEASE RSVP by click on the link below https://tinyurl.com/NWTBRCOpenHouse Questions? Call (806) 745-1637 or email emma.carrasco@ttu.edu Posted:

10/5/2021



Raquel aguirre Aguirre



Raquel.Aguirre@ttu.edu



Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/6/2021



5001 W. Loop 289 Lubbock, TX



