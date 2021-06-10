TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Oct. 6 from 3pm-5pm – Open House for Northwest Texas Business Resource Center

Northwest Texas Business Resource Center (NWTBRC) is hosting an Open House. Expected to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony from TTU include Pres. Lawrence Schovanec, Prov. Ron Hendrick & Dr. Joe Heppert, VP of Research & Innovation.

*DATE:  Wednesday, Oct. 6

*TIME:  3 p.m.-5 p.m.

*LOCATION:  5001 W. Loop 289, Lubbock

*OTHER:  Heavy hors d'oeuvre

Please joining us for the ribbon cutting, hors d’oeuvres and a tour of our new location.  

America’s SBDC 

5001 W. Loop 289

Lubbock, TX 79414

October 6, 2001 – 3 to 5 PM

PLEASE RSVP by click on the link below

https://tinyurl.com/NWTBRCOpenHouse

Questions? Call (806) 745-1637 or email emma.carrasco@ttu.edu

 
Posted:
10/5/2021

Originator:
Raquel aguirre Aguirre

Email:
Raquel.Aguirre@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/6/2021

Location:
5001 W. Loop 289 Lubbock, TX


