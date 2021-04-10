We, the Student Intersectional Leadership Council, are proud to serve you and work beside you for the important causes of justice and equity at Texas Tech University. For that reason, we want to invite you to attend an information session we are holding today, Monday, October 4, 2021 from 5 pm to 6 pm in the Student Union Building, Caprock Room, to learn more about how SILC can cooperate and support you/your organization this year and how you might shape the future of SILC – light refreshments will be provided. We will be getting to know one another, doing an asset-mapping activity, and sharing info about our Council.









If you are interested in attending virtually, please email Gil.Caley@ttu.edu to make arrangements.





STUDENT INTERSECTIONAL LEADERSHIP COUNCIL

Our Mission

The mission of the Council is to support, educate, and empower the diverse community at and around Texas Tech University and to provide a platform for people who are marginalized. The Council seeks to create an ongoing, intercultural dialogue through developing meaningful relationships on- and off-campus and providing education on cultural difference and identity.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @TTUSILC or email us at silc@ttu.edu for other leadership opportunities and education and events on culture, heritage, diversity, and inclusion.







