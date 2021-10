TTU Skyviews Restaurant presents their Southern menu this week for Fall 2021 Dinner Series. Through November, each week will offer a new, unique menu on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm - 7:30pm. Please go to the Skyviews website to reserve a table and review all the unique menus. We are excited to be back open and serving Lubbock! Can’t wait to see you there!

