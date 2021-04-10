TTU HomeTechAnnounce

HOMECOMING WEEK SHIRTS ON SALE THIS WEEK ONLY
Attention Faculty and Staff! Texas Tech Campus Store in the SUB will have the 2021 Homecoming Week shirts on sale for just $10 October 4-9! Come and get yours while supplies last and pick up a FREE Spirit Card for the game!

STUDENTS may get 1 free shirt with TTU Student ID at one of these events during the week:
Monday: Homecoming Kickoff, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza
Tuesday: S.O. Sing, 7:30 pm, United Supermarkets Arena
Friday: Rowdy Raider Rally, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza

Find more about Homecoming Week and an Event Schedule at www.homecoming.ttu.edu.

Questions?
Student Activities office
806-742-4708
sab@ttu.edu
10/4/2021

Autumn Arthur

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities


