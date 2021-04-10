Attention Faculty and Staff! Texas Tech Campus Store in the SUB will have the 2021 Homecoming Week shirts on sale for just $10 October 4-9! Come and get yours while supplies last and pick up a FREE Spirit Card for the game!
STUDENTS may get 1 free shirt with TTU Student ID at one of these events during the week:
Monday: Homecoming Kickoff, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza
Tuesday: S.O. Sing, 7:30 pm, United Supermarkets Arena
Friday: Rowdy Raider Rally, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza
Questions?
Student Activities office
806-742-4708
sab@ttu.edu