HOMECOMING WEEK SHIRTS ON SALE THIS WEEK ONLY

Attention Faculty and Staff! Texas Tech Campus Store in the SUB will have the 2021 Homecoming Week shirts on sale for just $10 October 4-9! Come and get yours while supplies last and pick up a FREE Spirit Card for the game!

STUDENTS may get 1 free shirt with TTU Student ID at one of these events during the week: Monday: Homecoming Kickoff, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza Tuesday: S.O. Sing, 7:30 pm, United Supermarkets Arena Friday: Rowdy Raider Rally, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza

Find more about Homecoming Week and an Event Schedule at www.homecoming.ttu.edu

Questions? Student Activities office 806-742-4708 sab@ttu.edu Posted:

10/4/2021



Originator:

Autumn Arthur



Email:

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





