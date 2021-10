Attention Faculty and Staff! Texas Tech Campus Store in the SUB will have the 2021 Homecoming Week shirts on sale for just $10 October 4-9! Come and get yours while supplies last and pick up a FREE Spirit Card for the game!





STUDENTS may get 1 free shirt with TTU Student ID at one of these events during the week:

Monday: Homecoming Kickoff, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza

Tuesday: S.O. Sing, 7:30 pm, United Supermarkets Arena

Friday: Rowdy Raider Rally, 12 pm, Red Raider Plaza





Find more about Homecoming Week and an Event Schedule at www.homecoming.ttu.edu





Questions?

Student Activities office

806-742-4708

sab@ttu.edu