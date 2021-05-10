TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Grace Boggs: Living for Change
Please join this virtual book reading series exploring the autobiography "Grace Boggs: Living for Change."

The theme of this event is centered around anti-racism, specifically, combatting Anti-AAPI Racism and Xenophobia, and #say her name movements: How women of color and their contributions are invisible and overlooked. 

Readings will take place form 5:30-7 p.m. on each of the following dates:

Oct. 11
Oct. 18
Oct. 25
Nov. 1


Sponsored jointly by the Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center. 

Additional sponsors include the TTU English Department; History Department; Honors College; Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Law School; Women and Gender Studies; Wichita State University; Eastern Illinois University Honors College; and Western Governors University. 
Posted:
10/5/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


