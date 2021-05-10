Please join this virtual book reading series exploring the autobiography "Grace Boggs: Living for Change."
The theme of this event is centered around anti-racism, specifically, combatting Anti-AAPI Racism and Xenophobia, and #say her name movements: How women of color and their contributions are invisible and overlooked.
Readings will take place form 5:30-7 p.m. on each of the following dates:
Oct. 11
Oct. 18
Oct. 25
Nov. 1
Sponsored jointly by the Texas Tech College of Education, University Libraries and Humanities Center.
Additional sponsors include the TTU English Department; History Department; Honors College; Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Law School; Women and Gender Studies; Wichita State University; Eastern Illinois University Honors College; and Western Governors University.