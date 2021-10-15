OIA INTERNATIONAL COOKBOOK

Friday, October 15, 2021

International Cultural Center

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community.

We invite Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff to submit their favorite International Recipe.

We are hoping that you might share an international recipe that you have cooked. It can be anything from a starter to a main dish or a dessert.

Please send your recipe with references, if retrieving from a website, and a photo of the finished recipe at https://forms.gle/2Rv59o1xSAs81anWA.

Recipes will be made available after October 16.

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php