OIA POLYNESIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCING

Thursday, October 14, 2021 

International Cultural Center

 

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community and the Public.

 

Joins us for a fun evening of Polynesian dancing in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. The dancing will feature demonstrations and teaching to all who can attend. 

The instructor, from Halau Hula ‘O Anelalani (aka) Angelie’s Dance School, will give a brief history to the Halau Hula dance and teach the steps to the participants. 

For additional information visit, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php
Posted:
10/7/2021

Originator:
Elizabeth Espino

Email:
elizabeth.espino@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 10/14/2021

Location:
International Cultural Center


