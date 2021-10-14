OIA POLYNESIAN INTERNATIONAL DANCING

Thursday, October 14, 2021

International Cultural Center

This event is FREE and open to Texas Tech community and the Public.

Joins us for a fun evening of Polynesian dancing in the Hall of Nations at the International Cultural Center. The dancing will feature demonstrations and teaching to all who can attend.

The instructor, from Halau Hula ‘O Anelalani (aka) Angelie’s Dance School, will give a brief history to the Halau Hula dance and teach the steps to the participants.