Think Global. Think Texas: Sevilla, Costa Rica & K-12 Distance Learning

Discussion & Reception for Exhibition

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

3:30 p.m. & virtual discussion available

International Cultural Center

This event is FREE and open to the Texas Tech community and to the Public.

Bring your questions and ideas to the leadership of Texas Tech Center in Sevilla, Texas Tech Costa Rica, and K-12 Distance Learning to learn about the sites and study abroad possibilities.

This discussion will be followed by a reception and an opportunity to see the new OIA exhibit, Think Global. Think Texas Tech showcasing the Costa Rica, Sevilla, and K-12 Education programs and the opportunities they provide.

Find additional information for each program: TTU Center – Sevilla | TTU – Costa Rica | TTU K-12 Distance Learning



For additional information visit,

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/events/2021/international-week-2021.php