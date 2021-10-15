TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WGS Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium

Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience members can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and sexual identities in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.


The Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium highlights feminist research and debates challenging Western culture definition of gender as a binary concept, with two rigidly fixed options: male or female, both grounded in a person's physical anatomy. Through multiple presentations we intend to reach farther into the understanding of biology, gender expression, and gender identity as intersected in a multidimensional array of possibilities.

The Virtual Gender & Sexual Identities Colloquium will be on Friday, October 15th at the end of Pride Week. Featuring Dr. Stevie Berberick, Assistant Professor of Communication Arts and Gender and Women's Studies, Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, PA. Dr. Berberick's first monograph, "Reframing Sex: Unlearning the Gender Binary with Trans Masculine YouTube Vloggers", was released in November of 2020. The book is an exploration of both mainstream and independent media. Grounded in qualitative methods, Reframing Sex explores three trans masculine run YouTube channels through virtual ethnography and places the content of these channels in conversation with corporate streaming productions: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Orange is the New Black, and Transparent. 

This event is FREE and open to the public and will be held VIRTUAL via ZOOM.

REGISTER FOR ZOOM:  https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuf-iqrDooGdRxfxYhe9rULBDhiUp1q_bo

Time

Title

Presenter/Speaker

10:00 – 10:50am

Reflections on Living A Feminist Life: Invoking Autohistoria-teoría as Decolonial Knowledge Production

Roundtable - Dr. Alder’s Capstone Students

11:00 – 11:50 am

Papers Session

 

LuAnn Knight-Crenshaw

Ryan J. Martinez

Jameson Baudelaire

12:00-12:50 pm

Keynote -Bending gender and binding the binary: Exploring trans identities in the media

Dr. Stevie Berberick, Assistant Professor of  Communication Arts and Gender and Women's Studies Washington and Jefferson College

1:00 – 1:50 pm

Q & A: Break the Silence: Reproductive & Sexual Health Stories

Willow O’Feral

Filmmaker | Producer | Director | Cinematographer

Haptic Pictures LLC

 

2:00 - 2:50pm

Papers Session

 

Dr. Andrew Herridge

Matthew Hester

Neph Botor

 

3:00 – 3:50 pm

WGS Open Resource Materials at TTU

Sabrina Davis, MLS

 
Posted:
10/7/2021

Originator:
Aimee Cameron

Email:
Aimee.Cameron@ttu.edu

Department:
Women and Gender Studies

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 10/15/2021

Location:
REGISTER FOR ZOOM: https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuf-iqrDooGdRxfxYhe9rULBDhiUp1q_bo

Categories