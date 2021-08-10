ALAYNA N PERNELL: OUR MOTHER'S GARDENS

Friday, October 8th at Noon

Register Here for Zoom webinar link





African American photographer Alayna N. Pernell will discuss her photographic project that utilizes archived photographs of Black women and the language of vernacular images to bring to light the loss of identity throughout Black history and the negative impact it continues to have.







She has a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She is currently an Associate Lecturer in the Art & Design Department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts.







Her photographs will be on display in the Art Building SRO Photo Gallery through October 31st.



