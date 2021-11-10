Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Jack and Elizabeth Ames Coleman, Monday October 11th in the Lanier Auditorium and via Zoom.





Jack Coleman and Elizabeth Ames Coleman will be the featured speakers for the upcoming Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series. Jack Coleman is the founder and Managing Partner of EnergyNorthAmerica, LLC, an energy consulting firm that provides state and federal energy, maritime, and environmental policy advocacy, and corporate strategic planning to clients. Elizabeth Coleman joined EnergyNorthAmerica, LLC as a partner in 2015. They will discuss "The Impact of Politics on Energy Law & Policy.”





Elizabeth Ames Coleman served in elected office in Texas from 2001-2012. After election to her third term in the State House of Representatives from Bexar County, Elizabeth was appointed by Governor Rick Perry to a vacancy on the three member Texas Railroad Commission. In 2006, she was elected statewide to the Railroad Commission where she served until 2012. After leaving public service, Elizabeth joined international law firm, Squire Patton Boggs, as a Senior Policy Advisor assisting clients with strategic planning and providing federal and state energy regulatory advice. In 2015, she joined EnergyNorthAmerica, LLC as a partner with her husband, energy lawyer, Jack Coleman.





Elizabeth’s energy commentary has been published over the years in national publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Forbes Online, American Thinker, and many business journals across Texas. She is an outspoken proponent for the responsible production of and use of hydrocarbons.





She has served on the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, the National Association of State Regulatory Commissioners, and the Southern States Energy Board and has led trade missions to the Middle East and to Mexico. She is well-versed in State and US energy policy including, but not limited to, LNG export policy, oil export policy, domestic energy infrastructure permitting challenges and environmental issues facing regulated industries in the oil and gas extraction and pipeline industries.





Jack Coleman is the founder and Managing Partner of EnergyNorthAmerica, LLC. Prior to founding EnergyNorthAmerica LLC, Jack Coleman was Counsel at Arent Fox LLP in Washington DC with a focus on energy law. Prior to that, Jack was the General Counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, and prior to that Jack was the Energy and Minerals Counsel for the Committee. Jack was the primary drafter and negotiator for many provisions included in the Energy Policy Act of 2005, including carbon sequestration, unconventional energy, and regulatory reform. Further, among many other pieces of legislation, Jack drafted the bill and developed the strategy for the House, on a bipartisan basis, to pass the Deep Ocean Energy Resources (DOER) Act of 2006 - the first comprehensive bill to amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to pass either House of Congress since 1978.





For eleven years prior to moving to Capitol Hill in 2003, Jack was the Senior Attorney for Royalties and Offshore Minerals at the U.S. Department of the Interior, Office of the Solicitor. Further, Jack was lead attorney for the Department on many cases litigating the implementation of these statutes, including the landmark decision in Mobil v. US by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2000.





Jack’s prior work includes three years as the Senior Attorney for Environmental Protection for the Department of the Interior, two years as the chief executive officer for a national trade association, the Contract Services Association of America; three and one-half years as chief of staff in the Office of the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the U.S. Department of Commerce; and four years as an active-duty U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps lawyer (Captain).





