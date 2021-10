The TTU Climate Center will host its monthly Science by the Glass next Tuesday, October 12, featuring Dr. Emma Roberts. Her presentation “Climate Impacts on Wildlife Health” will be followed by a Q&A with Dr. John Zak.

Event Information: Tuesday, October 12 5-6 p.m. CT Via Zoom Registration Link: bit.ly/3CRLAcg Learn more about Dr. Emma Roberts: https://bit.ly/3zJZdbl

