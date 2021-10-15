The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will be hosting a Research Symposium on October 15, 2021 at the Texas Tech Dairy Barn. The symposium will be an all-day event that highlights undergraduate and graduate research related to autism. The university and autism community, along with alumni, are invited to attend to support the student presenters.

If you would like to register to attend this event, please contact Alexis Favela at alexis.j.favela@ttu.edu. Six free CEs will be offered to local BCBAs who attend.

