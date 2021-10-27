TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LGBTQIA Open Access Wikipedia-edit-a-thon

When scholars in the LGBTQIA+ communities who publish in open access journals are underrepresented in the 10th most visited site in the world, there is a problem. Their contributions to the scholarly conversation and impact become minimized, unrecognized, or misrepresented. That is a problem. The Open Access Wikipedia-edit-a-thon seeks to turn the tables on that dynamic with your help.

 

  • You will be able to identify misrepresentations and knowledge gaps that exist in Open Access LGBTQIA+ scholarship on the 10th most visited site in the world. 
  • You will be able to think critically engage the information presented and what is missing in Open Access LGBTQIA+ scholarly works. 
  • You will make visible representations and histories of the LGBTQIA+ communities through critical editing of Wikipedia entries. 
Register here.
Posted:
10/20/2021

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 10/27/2021

Location:
via Zoom

