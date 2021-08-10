The SRO Photo Gallery, located in the sub-basement of Texas Tech’s Art building, will be hosting a solo show by artist Alayna Pernell. Pernell utilizes archived photographs of Black women and the language of vernacular images in her photo series Our Mothers' Gardens to bring to light the loss of identity throughout Black history and the negative impact it continues to have. The exhibition will be on view through October 31st.

Visit our website for more information about the exhibition here! Weekend gallery hours are: Saturdays: 10 AM - 5 PM Sundays: Noon - 4 PM Always FREE and open to the public!

On Friday, October 8, 2021, 12:00-1:00 PM via Zoom (link to register is below) Pernell will be giving a talk regarding her work through the Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speakers’ Series. Click here to register for the presentation! Posted:

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/8/2021



