Please join us for our October Staff Senate - Diversity Committee, R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talk. This month our focus is Hispanic/Latinx History Month - "Brown, Proud & Educated".





Our panelists for this discussion will be:

· Brandon Cruz, Director, Transition & Mentoring Programs, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

· Jarett Lujan, Graduate Vice President, Higher Education Ph.D. Candidate

· Sarah Cuevas, Program Manager, Dean of Students

· Jesse Mendez, J.D., Ph.D., Dean of College of Education





The discussion will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12th from 1:00 - 2:00 via Zoom Webinar.

R.E.D. Talks are open to the public. We welcome anyone from the TTU/TTUHSC campuses, Lubbock, surrounding communities (and beyond) to join!

*Please note there is a time change due to LHFSA hosting their meeting from 12pm-1pm on this day.



You can RSVP at bitly.com/Oct2021REDTalk



