CASNR Students- Take the CASNR DEI Survey
The CASNR Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee have launched a survey to learn more about DE&I within CASNR. CASNR students, faculty, and staff can complete the survey and be taken to a link to register for a $200 scholarship for students and gift baskets for staff and faculty. The survey is anonymous and will help direct programs, policies, and other things within the College. The survey will be open for the next few weeks.

For more information and to begin the survey, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/agriculturalsciences/deiSurvey.php.  

For questions, contact Dr. Jason Headrick at jason.headrick@ttu.edu.
Posted:
10/11/2021

Originator:
Jason Headrick

Email:
Jason.Headrick@ttu.edu

Department:
Ag Education and Communications

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/11/2021

Location:
Online

