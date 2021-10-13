Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you the ins and outs of content creation for growing your business on social media.

By the end of the training you will know:

• How to create stories, videos, photos and live content

• How to generate ideas so you never run out of things to post about

• Tools to help create content effortlessly

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location: Online via Zoom



REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdi ct.com/events/15545

If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.







