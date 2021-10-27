Join online marketing coach Mark Nanez as he shows you how to grow your business on social media.
By the end of the training, you will know:
• How to optimize your social media presence for sales
• The one strategy you need to convert followers now
• How to increase conversion rates
Date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Location: Online via Zoom
REGISTER HERE: https://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/15570
If you have any question, please give us a call at (806) 745-3973 or refer to the registration link above.