Please join us at the Chicana/x Latina/x Working Group Monthly Meeting, Friday, October 22, 2021. We will meet from 3pm until 5pm. We will go over a reading from Alicia Gaspar de Alba's [Un]Framing the "Bad Woman." We hope to also work on creating memory boards. More details to come.





Join us on Zoom on the 22nd!



To join the email list, please email Esther De Leon

Find more information about the group please visit https://guides.library.ttu.edu/chicanxlatinxfeminisms/CLWG Posted:

10/6/2021



Originator:

Esther Medina De Leon



Email:

esther.de-leon@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/22/2021



Location:

Virtual/F2F (TBD)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental