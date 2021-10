The TECHniques Center and Student Disability Services will be hosting a workshop about taking effective notes on Monday, October 18 at 5 PM. RSVP to elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu and specify whether you want to attend virtually or in-person. Open to all TTU students.



Posted:

10/11/2021



Originator:

Elizabeth Hansen



Email:

elizabeth.hansen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/18/2021



Location:

Weeks Hall or Virtual



