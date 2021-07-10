The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Wednesday, October 13, 10am-12pm (CDT). TTU has a longstanding strategic partnership with Apple, offering the TTU community education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories. Apple also extends this discount to TTU community members for personal purchases on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization. The TTU community may now make these purchases through our new Campus Bookstore, by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/ or stopping by the store at the Student Union Building. We will have the Campus Bookstore Management joining the event, so that we can introduce them to the campus community.

Experts from Apple will discuss the following topics:

Apple Roadmap & Updates

Products Highlights

Overview of Threat Landscape from Apple’s Perspective

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 13

Time: 10am-12pm (CDT)

Location: Presentation will be offered online via Zoom. Please RSVP by accepting or declining the forthcoming Zoom meeting invitation.