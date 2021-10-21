The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





THE R WORD





Filmmaker Amanda Lukoff grew up advocating for her sister Gabrielle, especially whenever she heard the word retard(ed). With The R-Word, she unravels the history and lasting effects of this word through the lens of the sibling experience, captivating animation sequences, and self-advocates speaking truth-to-power - ultimately making the case for why the conversation surrounding people with intellectual and developmental disabilities needs to change.



