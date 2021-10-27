Culture In… is a series of online micro-learning events designed to highlight the ways in which various unique elements of culture promote a sense of community and belonging.





The goal of Culture In… is to provide the TTUHSC community with cultural education that is meaningful and engaging and supports the Office of Global Health’s mission of promoting a more globally engaged citizenry.





The Culture In… series offers cultural topics within four subject areas:





Culture In...Food

Culture In...Movement

Culture In...Wellness/Life

Culture In...Music





Culture in Art&Movement: Drag





We welcome Miss Calvina Incomparable to the Culture in series to discuss the history and cultural importance of drag and how drag helps promote unity and visibility within the LGBTQIA+ community



